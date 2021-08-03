iHeartRadio
Montreal police respond to suspected arson, stabbing early Tuesday morning

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

In addition to investigating a triple homicide in the Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood, Montreal police (SPVM) was also called to a suspected arson in the Old Port and a stabbing in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie.

At 5:55 a.m., officers were asked to assist firefighters investigating a blaze at a restaurant near the intersection of Notre Dame Street West and Saint-Jean Street. Upon arrival, they noticed that a window had been smashed and an “incendiary object” was found nearby.

No suspects have been arrested.

Approximately one hour later, police were also called to Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie to respond to an armed assault of a 46-year-old woman.

Police say she was stabbed with a sharp object near the intersection of Saint-Hubert Street and Beaubien Street East.

The woman suffered injuries to the upper body and was conscious en route to hospital.

Both incidents are still under investigation.

