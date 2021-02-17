Montreal police say $70,000 worth of illegal tobacco, pot, cash seized in months-long investigation

Montreal police say they’ve seized more than $70,000 worth of illegal tobacco, cannabis, and cash in an investigation that began last fall.

The investigation has been ongoing for months, as officers trailed suspects through various areas in Anjou.

On Feb. 10, four people were arrested for alleged involvement in a substance trafficking network.

Officers carried out several searches on Wednesday in three residences and one apartment that police say was being used as a network headquarters.

During those searches, police say they found nearly three kilograms of cannabis, 55 grams of hashish and vials of cannabis oil of a total value of more than $30,000.

Over 600 cartons of contraband cigarettes valued at over $40,000 were also seized, along with $2,625 in cash.

One of the suspects, Stéphane Carrier, appeared at the Montreal courthouse on Feb. 11 on several charges related to alleged drug and tobacco trafficking. Three others will appear at a later date.