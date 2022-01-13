iHeartRadio
Montreal police say boy, 17, in critical condition after shooting in the Plateau

image.jpg

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Thursday night after he was shot in Montreal's Plateau district.

Just before 7 p.m., police responded to multiple 911 calls about the sounds of gunfire near the corner of Roy and Rivard streets, police spokesperson Const. Julien Levesque said.

Officers found the teen with gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was conscious when transported to hospital.

Police closed down a section of Roy Street in both directions as they continue to investigate. 

This is a developing story that will be updated. 

