Montreal police say man stabbed, suspect arrested after assault in LaSalle

Montreal police respond to a call for a stabbing in LaSalle on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Matt Grillo/CTV News)

Montreal police say one man was stabbed and another man is in custody after an armed assault Friday evening.

Police received a call around 7:45 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Newman Boulevard and Irwin Street where they found the victim with stab wounds to his upper body. The victim, a 21-year-old man, became involved in an altercation with another man that escalated, according to police.

The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on site and was sent to the detention centre where he will be questioned by investigators.

The investigation is ongoing.

