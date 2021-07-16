Montreal police say man stabbed, suspect arrested after assault in LaSalle
Montreal police say one man was stabbed and another man is in custody after an armed assault Friday evening.
Police received a call around 7:45 p.m. and responded to the intersection of Newman Boulevard and Irwin Street where they found the victim with stab wounds to his upper body. The victim, a 21-year-old man, became involved in an altercation with another man that escalated, according to police.
The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
A 26-year-old man was arrested on site and was sent to the detention centre where he will be questioned by investigators.
The investigation is ongoing.