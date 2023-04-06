iHeartRadio
Montreal police say suspicious death of man, 71, now considered a homicide


image.jpg

Montreal police confirmed the suspicious death of a 71-year-old man in the Rosemont--La-Petite-Patrie borough late last month is now considered a homicide.

A police spokesperson said major crime investigators opened a homicide probe following results from an autopsy. A police spokesperson said major crime investigators opened a homicide probe following results from an autopsy. The man's death marks the city's seventh homicide of 2023.

No arrests have been made in connection with the man's death.

Police said the man's body was found on March 31 around 9 p.m. in an apartment on 4th Avenue between Masson and Dandurand streets.

At the time, they said it was possible there were marks of violence on the man's body.

The investigation is ongoing.

