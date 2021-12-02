Montreal police say teen in critical condition after Anjou shooting; second teen also shot

Two teenaged boys were shot in Montreal’s Anjou borough Thursday night in what police are calling a double attempted murder.

Police said they received 911 calls around 7:15 p.m. for reports of gunshots near the intersection of Roseraies Boulevard and de la Nantaise Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a teenaged boy sitting in a parked car who had been shot in the upper body. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and police say they fear for his life. Police initially identified him as a 16-year-old, but later said they couldn't verify his age.

Police said Thursday night they have not made any arrests in connection with the shootings of two teen boys in the Anjou borough. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Police were also called shortly after to a second location nearby, on des Galeries d'Anjou Boulevard, where they found a 17-year-old boy who had a "superficial" gunshot wound, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson for Montreal police. The boy has since been released from hospital and is expected to be questioned by police late Thursday evening.

In an update at 10 p.m., Brabant said police had not made any arrests but the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story that will be updated.