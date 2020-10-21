iHeartRadio
Montreal police search for 14-year-old girl missing since Tuesday

.

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who they say is not usually absent without reason.

Sencia Laurent was last seen on Tuesday, around 3:30 p.m., in the Montreal-North borough.

Laurent is 5"5 tall, weighs around 110 lbs, has brown eyes and braided black and red hair. She speaks French.

It is not known how Laurent was dressed when she was reported missing.

The Montreal Police Service (SPVM) is inviting anyone with information to share about Laurent's disappearance, to do so either by calling their local police station or anonymously with Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.

