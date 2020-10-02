Montreal police search for 38-year-old man missing since Tuesday

The Montreal police force (SPVM) is asking for the public's help in locating a 38-year-old man who was last seen in the city's Villeray borough on Sept. 29.

Jean-Michel Delisle hasn't responded to his loved ones since that time, which they say is uncharacteristic of him.

He stands 6"1 tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black pants and black shoes.

Delisle could be travelling in a 2017 Ford Fiesta with the licence plate Y93 NVS.

Investigators say they have reason to worry for his safety.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 911 or their local station. They can also share information anonymously through the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.