Montreal police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help in finding 16-year-old Natalia Ramos Rodriguez, who has been missing since April 23.

She was last seen leaving her residence in Cote-des-Neiges around 8:30 p.m. that night, police say.

Rodriguez is described as being 5'4" (165 cm) tall and weighing 163 lbs (74 kg), and has green eyes and brown hair.

Natalia Ramos Rodriguez, 16 years old, was last seen on April 23th 2022 in the Côte-des-Neiges borough. Her family fears for her safety. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM #MISSING ^RM pic.twitter.com/3ajoPXXTFr

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing navy blue jogging pants, a white shirt, a black jacket and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.