Montreal police search for missing 69-year-old man


MD Enamul Haque, 69, was last seen in Montreal's Saint-Michel area on August 8, 2023. (Source: SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for your help to find a man reported missing on Tuesday.

MD Enamul Haque, 69, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the city's Saint-Michel area.

He is described as five-foot-three in height with a slim build, white hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short-sleeved sweater with white lettering, plaid pyjama pants or brown slacks, and blue sandals.

Investigators say they have reason to fear for his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Haque's whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

