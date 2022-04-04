Montreal police search for missing mother, son who may be in the U.S.

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to locate a mother and son who have been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Ertha Jean, 32, and Mikael Rhorvensky Hyppolite, five, were last seen in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The investigators fear for their health and safety.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant explains that Jean, her husband and their son moved to Canada "a few months ago."

"He wanted to come to Canada and she wanted to stay in the U.S.," he said. "The conflict right now is she wants to go back to the States."

Brabant says there is no evidence of a greater dispute between the couple, simply that Jean had expressed she wanted to take their child south of the border.

"It's a civil matter at this point," he said, noting investigators do not fear for the safety of the child. "She doesn't have any family or relatives here, just the husband."

Jean is described as 1.65 m tall and weighing 65 kg. She is Black, has brown eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a beige coat with a black lining.

Her son is described as 1.22 m tall and weighing 25 kg. He is Black, with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a black coat with a hood.

The two of them speak Creole.

Police are anyone with information regarding this disappearance to call 911 or contact their local station.