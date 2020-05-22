Montreal police search for suspect who tried to lure a 7-year-old away from home

Montreal police are investigating an incident involving a 7-year-old girl last week in Montreal’s Mercier-Est area.

On May 13, around 5:45 p.m., the child was playing outside near her home on Joffre Street when a family member noticed her being guided away by a blonde woman who was holding her hand, police said.

Police said the family member shouted for the girl to come back, which she did. The suspect then fled the scene in a grey car, heading south on Joffre street and then turning right on Sherbrooke Street, according to police.

The suspect is a 25-year-old, French-speaking woman with long blonde hair. She weighs around 150 lbs, stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, and was wearing a long-sleeved beige shirt with black and orange leggings at the time of the incident.

An investigation is underway, and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this event (or who may have information about it) to contact them by calling 911, their local station, or anonymously through Info-crime at 514-393-1133.

Police from station 48 have increased patrolling in the area since the incident, paying close attention to parks.