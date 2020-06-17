iHeartRadio
Montreal police search for suspects in $10M silver heist

silver bars

Montreal police are trying to solve a crime involving missing bars of silver estimated to be worth over $10 million.

In January, a container holding 596 bars of silver was stolen from a LaSalle transportation company by suspects who allegedly used fake documents to take possession of the items.

In 2015, silver bars totalling the same amount – $10 million – went missing from a shipping container in the Port of Montreal. Tips from the public led to the arrests of five men in connection with the theft. 

Anyone who has information that could help the case is being asked to call 911 or the anonymous Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. A reward of up to $2,000 will be given to anyone who can provide information that will lead to an arrest.

