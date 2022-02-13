iHeartRadio
-19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police searching for 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating 85-year-old Lucille Dufresne, who is suffering from Alzheimer's disease and may be in danger. SOURCE: SPVM

The Montreal police department (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old woman, suffering from the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

Lucille Dufresne is 5'4" and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police say she was last seen Saturday around noon at her home in the St. Leonard area, and had to go to Joliette in her white Honda Civic.

She has not been seen since, which is unusual.

 "Investigators have reason to fear for her safety," the SPVM said in a news release.

 Those with information are asked to call 911 or the SPVM's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error