Montreal police searching for 85-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease

The Montreal police department (SPVM) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old woman, suffering from the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

Lucille Dufresne is 5'4" and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police say she was last seen Saturday around noon at her home in the St. Leonard area, and had to go to Joliette in her white Honda Civic.

She has not been seen since, which is unusual.

"Investigators have reason to fear for her safety," the SPVM said in a news release.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or the SPVM's Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.