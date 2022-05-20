Montreal police searching for man reported missing in St. Lawrence River

Montreal police officers are among search and rescue teams patrolling a stretch of the St. Lawrence river following reports that a man may have fallen in.

Firefighters, the coast guard and police nautical squad deployed personnel looking for what witnesses have described as a man in his thirties who was having trouble staying afloat in the water.

The 911 call came in at around 4 p.m., according to police.

The caller reported a person was in danger in the water near the Jacques-Cartier dock in Montreal's Old Port.

There remains very little public information on the situation. Police say they have not seen anyone in the water.

-- More to come.