Montreal police searching for missing 15-year-old boy who may be in danger

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 15-year-old boy who's been missing since Boxing Day.

Adam El Kharraz is 5'9" and weighs around 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a hoodie, Nike brand pants, a sweater and Timberland boots in the Montreal North borough Dec. 26.

He has not been seen since.

SPVM investigators have reason to fear for his safety and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 or the Montreal Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.