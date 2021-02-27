Montreal police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Feb. 26.

Alexandra-Rose Cullen-Laplante was last seen that day around 2:30 p.m. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville area. Her family told police they have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Cullen-Laplante is known to frequent the north and west parts of Montreal. Police said she might also be in Ontario.

Cullen-Laplante stands 5'7 and weighs 140 lbs. She has white skin, long reddish-brown hair, has blue eyes and speaks French. She may be wearing a blue coat and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.