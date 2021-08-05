Montreal police searching for missing 26-year-old woman

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 26-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Police said Genevieve Viau was last seen heading to a hospital at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to receive treatment. However, she left the hospital that evening without receiving that treatment.

She was seen at 5:30 a.m. in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough when she went to pick up her cat and some items from her apartment.

Police said they have reason to believe she poses a danger to herself or others.

Viau stands five feet eight inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blonde hair and dark eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat and a hospital gown, but may have changed clothing since.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip at Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.