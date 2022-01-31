iHeartRadio
-12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police searching for missing 52-year-old woman

Marie-Josée Campeau is described as a Caucasian woman with brown eyes and black hair. (SPVM/Handout)

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to find a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.

Marie-Josée Campeau is described as a Caucasian woman with brown eyes and black hair.

She has a lip piercing and speaks French.

#MISSING
Marie Josée Campeau 52 y/o, was last seen in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. The investigators have reasons to fear for her safety. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/7BWVmvnYoI

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) January 31, 2022

 According to police, Campeau left her home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville last Wednesday and has not been seen since.

"She made disturbing remarks and for this reason, investigators fear for her health and safety," the force states.

Anyone with information regarding this disappearance is asked to anonymously and confidentially contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error