Montreal police searching for missing 52-year-old woman

Montreal police (SPVM) is asking for the public's help to find a 52-year-old woman who has been missing since Jan. 26.

Marie-Josée Campeau is described as a Caucasian woman with brown eyes and black hair.

She has a lip piercing and speaks French.

Marie Josée Campeau 52 y/o, was last seen in Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough. The investigators have reasons to fear for her safety. Thank you for retweeting. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/7BWVmvnYoI

According to police, Campeau left her home in Ahuntsic-Cartierville last Wednesday and has not been seen since.

"She made disturbing remarks and for this reason, investigators fear for her health and safety," the force states.

Anyone with information regarding this disappearance is asked to anonymously and confidentially contact Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.