Montreal police searching for missing 56-year-old man

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 56-year-old man.

Daniel Lajeune was last seen on June 21. Police said he is on medication that he must receive on a regular basis and they have reason to fear for his safety.

Lajeune is 5'8 and weighs 130 lbs. He is a white male with brown eyes and hair.

He was last seen wearing a red and blue checkered fall jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip via Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.