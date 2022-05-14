iHeartRadio
30°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police searching for missing 79-year-old last seen in Beaconsfield area

sharon-cuttel-1-5903057-1652491706592

Montreal police are asking for public assistance to find 79-year-old Sharon Cuttel, who was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. on May 13 in the Beaconsfield area. 

Cuttel has fair skin, stands at 5' (1.55 metres), weighs 110 lbs (50 kilograms), has green eyes and blond hair. 

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved beige sweater, beige pants, and beige shoes. 

Investigators fear for her safety and say she may be disoriented or confused. 

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or contact their local police station. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error