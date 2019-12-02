Montreal police searching for missing senior
Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate Claude Brossoit, 75, who has been missing since 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police say he disappeared from the centre where he lives and they have reason to fear for his safety.
The senior is described as 1.73m (5'8'') and is slender with grey hair.
He was last seen wearing dark blue pyjamas, beige/dark brown corduroy pants, a black coat with a red crest and slippers.
Officers say they do not know of any places that he frequents.
