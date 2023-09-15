iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police searching for missing teenage boy


Yani Glorio Christian Berger, 15, was last seen on Sept. 12, 2023 and his family and police investigators fear for his safety. SOURCE: SPVM

The Montreal police (SPVM) is asking the public for assistance in locating a teenage boy, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Yani Glorio Christian Berger is 15 years old, speaks French and was last seen on Sept. 12 at around 8 a.m. at his home in the St-Michel neighbourhood.

" Investigators and his family fear for his safety," the SPVM said in a release.

Berger is 5'10", weighs 200 pounds and has black eyes and brown hair. He regularly wears red and black Air Jordans and a black bandana.

Anyone who sees the young man is asked to call 911 or contact a neighbourhood police station.  

Yani Glorio Christian Berger, 15 y/o, was last seen on September 12 at around 8 a.m.. Investigators and relatives fear for his safety. Thanks for sharing. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/JyeufopMXh

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) September 14, 2023
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*