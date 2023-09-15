Montreal police searching for missing teenage boy

The Montreal police (SPVM) is asking the public for assistance in locating a teenage boy, who has been missing since Tuesday.

Yani Glorio Christian Berger is 15 years old, speaks French and was last seen on Sept. 12 at around 8 a.m. at his home in the St-Michel neighbourhood.

" Investigators and his family fear for his safety," the SPVM said in a release.

Berger is 5'10", weighs 200 pounds and has black eyes and brown hair. He regularly wears red and black Air Jordans and a black bandana.

Anyone who sees the young man is asked to call 911 or contact a neighbourhood police station.

