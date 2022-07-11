Montreal police searching for teenage boy with autism

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teenage boy who is non-verbal autistic.

Steven Seila Marakot is an Asian male around 5'6" and 165 pounds. He was last seen Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

"He is non-verbal autistic and has cognitive difficulties," police say. "It is difficult for him to articulate complete sentences. However, he knows his name and can respond or look toward people who call him. He can also provide his name and address in writing."

Police add that he is comfortable on public transportation but that there is fear for his health and safety.

"He may be confused and disoriented," the SPVM said.

Marakot likes buses, arcades, subways, swimming pools, fast food restaurants and shopping malls.

Anyone with information about him can call 911 or visit a local police station.