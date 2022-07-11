iHeartRadio
27°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police searching for teenage boy with autism

Police in Montreal (SPVM) are asking for the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Steven Seila Marakot. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking the public for assistance in locating a missing teenage boy who is non-verbal autistic.

Steven Seila Marakot is an Asian male around 5'6" and 165 pounds. He was last seen Monday morning around 10:30 a.m. in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

"He is non-verbal autistic and has cognitive difficulties," police say. "It is difficult for him to articulate complete sentences. However, he knows his name and can respond or look toward people who call him. He can also provide his name and address in writing."

Police add that he is comfortable on public transportation but that there is fear for his health and safety.

"He may be confused and disoriented," the SPVM said.

Marakot likes buses, arcades, subways, swimming pools, fast food restaurants and shopping malls.

Anyone with information about him can call 911 or visit a local police station. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*