iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police searching for two missing young people


Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for assistance in locating Leigh Barnes and Sai Kiran Panaganti, who are both missing. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help to locate two missing people who authorities feel may be in danger.

Leigh Barnes, 21, was last seen on Wednesday in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough and made some comments that led investigators to fear for their health and safety.

Barnes is English-speaking, 5'6" with black hair and two cheek piercings.

#MISSING
Leigh Chelsea Barnes, 21 y/o, is missing. Thank you for sharing. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/DN32djd3Cc

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 15, 2023

Sai Kiran Panaganti, 25, is a Middle Eastern man with a strong build, black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen on Nov. 12 in the Lachine borough, and investigators say it is out of his routine not to check in.

Anyone with information about these two people's whereabouts are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.

12
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*