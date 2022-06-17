Montreal police searching for two young men suspected of assault and hate crime

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two individuals suspected of armed assault, robbery and committing a hate crime in Westmount.

On May 5, police reported that a man in his 50s carrying an Israeli flag was returning from an Israel Independence rally and was assaulted by two men around 1:15 p.m. on the corner of Ste-Catherine St. West and Wood St.

A video posted to social media at the time showed the young men trying to pull the flag out of the man's hands and then hitting him on the head with a stick. A bystander intervened and was also assaulted before the two men fled the area on foot.

Police say the suspects fled on Wood St. in a blue Infinity QX56.

The first suspect is an approximately 18-year-old male standing 5'8" with dark skin and curly black hair.

The second is around the same age and height and was wearing a black face mask and blue shoes.

The SPVM suspects the two teenagers are minors and will make an exception in releasing video of the assault until June 21.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call the Info-Crime Montreal line at 514-393-1133.