Montreal police searching for woman missing since July 28

image

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 20-year-old woman who has been missing since July 28.

Maria Bocearov is a white woman who stands 5'1 and weighs 115 lbs. She has brown eyes and hair and speaks French and Russian.

She was last seen at around 3 a.m. on July 28 near her home in the Center-South borough. Her family believes she is on foot and fears for her safety.

Bocearov was last seen wearing a white tracksuit-style jacket with black trim on the sleeves, a beige dress, light-coloured high-heeled shoes and a dark-coloured bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous tip via Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133. 

