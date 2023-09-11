iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police seek 15-year-old girl missing for nearly a month


Kirshner Uqaituk (SPVM).

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Kirshner Uqaituk was last seen on Aug. 17 at Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police say she frequents the downtown area, including the Alexis-Nihon mall and "First Nations centres."

Uqaituk is Indigenous, standing at around 5'2" and weighing around 120 lbs. She has long black hair and green eyes, and speaks both French and English.

She was last seen wearing a camisole and shorts that are either blue or red.

"Investigators fear for her safety," reads an SPVM handout.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*