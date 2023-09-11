Montreal police seek 15-year-old girl missing for nearly a month

Montreal police are asking for the public's help locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly a month.

Kirshner Uqaituk was last seen on Aug. 17 at Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Police say she frequents the downtown area, including the Alexis-Nihon mall and "First Nations centres."

Uqaituk is Indigenous, standing at around 5'2" and weighing around 120 lbs. She has long black hair and green eyes, and speaks both French and English.

She was last seen wearing a camisole and shorts that are either blue or red.

"Investigators fear for her safety," reads an SPVM handout.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station.