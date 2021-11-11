iHeartRadio
Montreal police seek 23-year-old man after aggravated assault downtown

Brayden Delisle, 23, is wanted for aggravated assault.

Montreal police say they are trying to track down a suspect in connection with a brutal aggravated assault that left a man in the intensive care unit.

Brayden Delisle, 23, is wanted in connection with the attack, which took place on Oct. 8 in the downtown area.

Delisle is tall and thin with an olive complexion and has black hair and brown eyes.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information that could help locate this man can call 911 or their local police station. They can also file an anonymous and confidential report with Info-Crime Montréal by calling 514 393-1133 or using the contact form at infocrimemontreal.ca.

