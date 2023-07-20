iHeartRadio
Montreal police seek 40-year-old woman missing for nearly a week


Adriana Castellanos-Cupil (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday.

Adriana Castellanos-Cupil was last seen July 14 in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

She is Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and stands at 5'4". She only speaks Spanish, according to police.

The SPVM says there's reason to fear for her health and safety.

Anyone with information on Castellanos-Cupil's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or visit their local police station.

