Montreal police seek help finding missing 17-year-old boy

Montreal police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Markus Gordon was last seen Wednesday at 1 p.m. near the Montreal Children’s Hospital. Investigators have reason to be concerned for his health and safety.

The teenager is Black, with black hair and dark eyes. He is 185 cm tall (6'1") and weighs 80 kg (176 lb). He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sandals.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call 911 or reach out to their local police station.