Montreal police seek help finding missing 53-year-old man

By Amy Luft, CTV News Montreal

Montreal police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 53-year-old man.

Police say Colas-Louis Brissonnet was last seen Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. in a health centre in Ahuntsic-Cartierville. He left on foot and police say he could be disoriented. He has cognitive issues and great difficult expressing himself, according to police. Investigators are worried for his health and safety.

Brissonnet is white, stands 167 cm (5' 6’’) tall, weighs 81 kg (180 lbs) and has brown hair and brown eyes. He speaks both English and French.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with writing on the front and black cotton pants. He frequently visits homeless shelters and metro stations as well as the Rosemont, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Ahuntsic-Cartierville and downtown Montreal regions.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 911, their local police station of Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.