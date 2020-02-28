Montreal police seek help finding missing 58-year-old woman
Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 58-year-old woman.
Phoebe Ladouceur was last seen on Feb. 25 at 6 a.m. near Langelier and Beaubien streets. Investigators have reason to be concerned for her safety due to a medical condition.
Ladouceur is black, 5'4", 200 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red coat, a grey sweater, a red tuque and beige boots.
She is likely on foot and uses public transportation. She is known to visit Tim Hortons restaurants.
Anyone with information regarding her disappearance can call 911, visit their local police station or reach out anonymously and confidentially to Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or online.
