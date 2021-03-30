Montreal police seek help finding missing girl, 15

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sara Khettab was last seen at her family home in Anjou on Monday. Investigators say they have reason to be concerned for her safety.

Sara is 5’4’’ (163 cm), weighs 105 lbs (48 kg), has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance can share anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or by calling 911.