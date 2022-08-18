Montreal police seek man accused of wielding BB gun outside hospital

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Menachem Mendel Cohen, accused of possessing an imitation firearm and committing various misdemeanours.

Cohen reportedly brandished a BB gun in front of Montreal's Jewish General Hospital on Aug. 9 around 5:50 p.m.

According to an SPVM press release, he allegedly pointed it at the sky, put it back in his belt, and entered the hospital.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Half an hour later, Cohen allegedly fired at a residence near a health facility on Carlton Ave., in the Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough.

Pellets were found at the scene, and police are confident the two events involved the same man.

"Surveillance camera footage and witness interviews confirm that the suspect in both incidents was the same," the press release states.

No one was injured in either incident.

Cohen is white with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair and is around 5'7" (173 cm).

He could be wearing a black hoodie with white lettering and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on Cohen's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133.