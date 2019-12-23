Montreal police seek missing 61-year-old man
Montreal police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing 61-year-old man.
Jean Gaets Victor was last seen Monday at 3 p.m. on a bus near the corner of St-Michel Blvd. and Champdore St. in Montreal.
He frequently visits a depanneur in the Chomedey neighbourhood in Laval.
His family fears for his safety because he is frequently confused and suffers from memory loss, Montreal police wrote in a news release Monday evening.
He is 6 foot 3 and weighs about 180 lbs. His hair is white and very short.
Anyone with information can call info-crime at 514 393-1133.
Latest Audio
-
Guzzo: Stop taxing gasoline, start taxing paper
Vince Guzzo is exploring a possible bid for Leadership of the Conservative Party, and he joined Dan to flesh out some of his possible campaign pledges.
-
Delmar's most Fascinating Montrealers of 2019: Mike Grenier
Another one of Dan Delmar's most fascinating Montrealers; this time it's Mike Grenier, who spends his days trying to save and take care of horses.
-
Delmar's Fascinating Montrealers for 2019: Marlene Jennings
Dan Delmar speaks with some of the most fascinating Montrealers of 2019. Marlene Jennings has been especially busy, and her latest endeavor is to get the EMSB under control.