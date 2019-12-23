Montreal police seek missing 61-year-old man

Montreal police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing 61-year-old man.

Jean Gaets Victor was last seen Monday at 3 p.m. on a bus near the corner of St-Michel Blvd. and Champdore St. in Montreal.

He frequently visits a depanneur in the Chomedey neighbourhood in Laval.

His family fears for his safety because he is frequently confused and suffers from memory loss, Montreal police wrote in a news release Monday evening.

He is 6 foot 3 and weighs about 180 lbs. His hair is white and very short.

Anyone with information can call info-crime at 514 393-1133.