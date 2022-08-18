iHeartRadio
Montreal police seek missing 68-year-old man with schizophrenia

Montreal police are looking for 68-year-old Pierre Bressani, last seen Wednesday evening in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood. (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 68-year-old Pierre Bressani, last seen Wednesday evening in the Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

Bressani reportedly has schizophrenia and often exhibits paranoia. The SPVM says there's reason to fear for his safety.

Bressani is 5'7" (172 cm), weighs 155 lbs (70 kg), with short gray-brown hair and brown eyes. He communicates in French.

He was last seen wearing a lightweight, pale beige coat with blue jeans and clean shoes. He was carrying a small brown suitcase and a plush toy with him.

Anyone with information on Bresanni's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

