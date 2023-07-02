iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police seek missing man, 85, last seen in Villeray-Parc-Ex


Robert Venne. (SPVM)

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating an 85-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday evening.

Robert Venne was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at his home in the Villeray-Parc-Extension borough. He wore dark pants, a black and grey coat, a dark cap, and dark shoes, with a black bag under his arm.

Venne is white, 5'4", weighs 180 lbs and has blue eyes, white hair and a white beard. He speaks French.

Police note that Venne has Alzheimer's and may appear confused.

He travels by foot, bus and metro.

Anyone with information on Venne's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local SPVM station.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*