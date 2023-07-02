Montreal police seek missing man, 85, last seen in Villeray-Parc-Ex

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating an 85-year-old man who has been missing since Saturday evening.

Robert Venne was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at his home in the Villeray-Parc-Extension borough. He wore dark pants, a black and grey coat, a dark cap, and dark shoes, with a black bag under his arm.

Venne is white, 5'4", weighs 180 lbs and has blue eyes, white hair and a white beard. He speaks French.

Police note that Venne has Alzheimer's and may appear confused.

He travels by foot, bus and metro.

Anyone with information on Venne's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local SPVM station.