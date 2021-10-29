iHeartRadio
10°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police seek potential victims of theft at bank machines

Jeannetot Savard-Shank

Montreal police are looking for potential victims of a man they say robbed senior citizens withdrawing money from banks in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area of Montreal.

Jeannetot Savard-Shank, 26, appeared in court Thursday on four counts of robbery and one count of possession of a weapon with dangerous intent.

Anyone who has been victimized by this man is invited to go to their local police station to file a complaint or to contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or via the report form available on infocrimemontreal.ca. For emergencies, call 911.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error