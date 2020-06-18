iHeartRadio
Montreal police seek public's help in finding 63-year-old man missing since Tuesday

Montreal police say Michel Fortier, 63, has been missing since June 16. (Photo courtesy of SPVM)
By Basem Boshra, CTV Montreal
 
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding a 63-year-old man who has been missing since Tuesday.

Police said Michel Fortier was last seen around 11:50 a.m. that day in the borough of LaSalle.

They said Fortier can become disoriented, and that his family fears for his safety.

Fortier is white, with grey hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on Fortier's whereabouts to call 911 or their local police station.

