Montreal police seek public's help to find missing 70-year-old woman

Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing Thursday evening.

Thi Tram Nguyen, 70, was last seen around noon in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood and her family has reasons to fear for her safety, police said.

She is described as an Asian woman who speaks Vietnamese, weighing about 110 pounds, five feet two feet tall with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a turquoise coat with black boots, eyeglasses, and carrying a recyclable grocery bag.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Info-Crime Montreal number at 514-393-1133.