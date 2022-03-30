iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police seek public's help to find missing 74-year-old woman

Sheila Kunst left her home in Côte-des-Neiges Wednesday and hasn't been seen since, according to police, who say they fear for her safety.

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to locate a 74-year-old woman with Alzheimer's who was reported missing.

Sheila Kunst left her home in Côte-des-Neiges Wednesday and hasn't been seen since, according to police, who say they fear for her safety.

Kunst is described as a white woman who is four feet seven inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes. She speaks English. She was last seen wearing a black toque, a dark long coat, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error