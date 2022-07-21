iHeartRadio
Montreal police seek public's help to locate missing 26-year-old man

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in finding Skye Paul Martin Quiming, 26, who was reported missing Thursday evening. (Source: Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help in locating a young man who was reported missing Thursday and is believed to be without his medication.

Skye Paul Martin Quiming, 26, was last seen July 19 at around 4 p.m. after leaving his home in the Sud-Ouest borough on foot. Police fear for his health and safety.

He is described as an Indigenous man with long black hair with shaved hair on the sides, brown eyes and a scar on one arm. He is approximately five feet eight inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing black shorts, a black t-shirt and black "Vans-style" lace-up shoes.

Police believe he may be in the Saint-Henri area or in nearby parks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police station.

