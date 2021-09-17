Montreal police seek public's help to solve killing of elderly man after violent home invasion

Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in solving the killing of a 75-year-old man who was assaulted during a violent break-in in LaSalle.

Police say around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, suspects forced their way into the man’s apartment and “smashed objects” inside his home, as well as the patio door, and assaulted him before fleeing.

The man was sent to hospital after the attack and died of his injuries on Friday, according to police.

“At present, everything suggests that the victim was not the person targeted by the suspects,” police said in a news release.

The man’s death marked the city’s 20th homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Montreal police at 514-393-1133.