Montreal police seek witness in May 2022 homicide

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help identifying a potential witness to a 2022 homicide in the Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

Two suspects, a 39-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, were arrested and charged earlier this month in connection with the May 29, 2022 killing.

That night, a woman's body was found in a parked car on Rivière-des-Prairies Boulevard near 7th Street. Although there were no signs of violence on her body, police ruled her death as a homicide after months of investigating.

Investigators believe a passer-by may have witnessed the event. The individual was spotted walking on D'Avila Street in the Saint-Léonard borough at around 11:15 p.m. on May 28.

Police say the passerby was coming from Bélanger Street and heading south on D'Avila.

The SPVM released surveillance footage of the possible witness on its YouTube channel.

Anyone with information on the passerby or on the case in general is asked to call 911 or their local police station. Anonymous intel can also be shared with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or online.