Montreal police seek witnesses after man, 94, struck by car in hit-and-run

Montreal police are asking any witnesses to come forward after a driver struck a 94-year-old man with their car and drove off.

The man was walking on Hochelaga Street, near the intersection of Lebrun Avenue in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough, at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 11.

He was struck by a white vehicle, which fled the scene without rendering assistance, police said.

The man remains in critical condition in hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station. Alternatively, they can file an anonymous and confidential report with Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or online.