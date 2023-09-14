Montreal police seeking information on fatal metro stabbing of homeless man

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking the public for information on a homicide earlier this month at the Place-des-Arts metro station.

On the morning of Sept. 4, a 47-year-old man was found unconscious with multiple stab wounds behind the metro kiosk. He was rushed to hospital but died a few hours later.

Police say the victim was homeless. His death marks the 28th homicide on the SPVM's territory in 2023.

Investigators are setting up a mobile command post on Thursday at the intersection of Jeanne-Mance Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard to meet with the public and gather information on the event.

They'll be accompanied by police from Station 21, members of the SPVM specialized metro intervention squad (EMIC), the SPVM community consultation and reconciliation team (ECCR), and the SPVM homelessness intervention team (EMRII).

"Together, they will go out and meet the people who frequent this area in order to advance the investigation," reads a Thursday morning press release from the SPVM.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the mobile command post deployed Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can also contact Info-Crime Montréal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or at infocrimemontreal.ca.