Montreal police seeking public's help to locate missing man

Montreal police are seeking the public's help to locate a missing 48-year-old man.

Francisco Mejia was last seen Wednesday in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough and police say they have reasons to fear for his safety.



Mejia is a Hispanic man, 5'3" (1.63 metres) tall and weighs 140 lbs. (64 kg). He has brown eyes and black hair. He speaks Spanish, French and English.

He was last seen wearing an orange hoodie, light blue jeans and red shoes

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Montreal police through the Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133.