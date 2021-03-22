iHeartRadio
Montreal police seeking public's help to locate missing teen

Jimmy Pierre-Louis, 17, was last seen leaving his home in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles area the morning of Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Montreal police handout)

Montreal police are seeking the public's help in locating a youth who has gone missing. 

Jimmy Pierre-Louis, 17, has epilepsy and was last seen leaving his home Sunday morning in the Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles area, according to police. 

Pierre-Louis is described as five feet nine inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and he speaks French. He had a black toque, a beige coat, dark blue shoes, and a grey backpack. 

Police say he is not used to being alone and are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police at 514-393-1133.

