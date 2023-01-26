Montreal police seize 19 guns, arrest 8 people in recent operations

In recent weeks, Montreal police (SPVM) have seized 19 firearms and arrested eight people in three separate investigations.

According to an SPVM press release, the first operation occurred on Jan. 12 in the Montreal North borough. Police say they were investigating images of an armed individual shared on social media.

Investigators seized an assault weapon, a handgun, a rifle, ammunition and crack cocaine.

Police arrested Jacob Raymond Santesso and Katiana Murat Prophete, both 27, who are facing various charges, including possessing a prohibited firearm, drug trafficking and breach of order.

The second operation occurred on Jan. 18 in Beaconsfield, on the West Island. Police seized four handguns, two assault weapons, two high-capacity magazines, a machine gun, a rifle, 15 knives and four brass knuckles.

The suspects, brothers Douglas and Gordon Mac-Neil, both 57 years old, are facing charges of possessing firearms and prohibited weapons with ammunition.

On Jan. 25, a third operation took place simultaneously in Montreal's LaSalle borough and in Châteauguay, an off-island suburb.

Police seized eight handguns, four magazines, ammunition and a bullet-proof vest, as well as cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Officers arrested four people, two of whom appeared at the Montreal courthouse to face charges related to firearm and drug offences. They are 30-year-old Jeremiah Caterson Sampson, known under the alias "Mayo," and 37-year-old Kyle Chad Grabowsky, known as "K-Irish."